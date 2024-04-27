Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Drops By 71.9%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNICY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.85. 357,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,960. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Unicharm will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

