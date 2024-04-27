Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Rises By 60.0%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Victoria Gold Stock Up 1.2 %
VITFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,396. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
