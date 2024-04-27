Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Rises By 60.0%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

VITFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,396. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

