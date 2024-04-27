StockNews.com Upgrades AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

AMN opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,661.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after buying an additional 396,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

