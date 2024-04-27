Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $465.85.

TYL stock opened at $460.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.30. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $465.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

