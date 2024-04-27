Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Venture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLY remained flat at $51.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. Venture has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $64.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

Venture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.8137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.88.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

