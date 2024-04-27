Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 94.8% in April

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vinci Trading Down 0.0 %

VCISY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 69,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. Vinci has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $32.82.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

