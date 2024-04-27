Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.21.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.87. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,457,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,773 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after acquiring an additional 844,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

