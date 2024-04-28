10,722 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Get Our Latest Report on VLTO

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.