12,748 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $270,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WBA opened at $17.70 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

