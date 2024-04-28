8,050 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. The Cigna Group makes up about 2.2% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.47. 830,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,787. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.88 and a 200 day moving average of $317.98.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

