9,816 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,222 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 156,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

