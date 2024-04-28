A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.67.

NYSE:AOS opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

