AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.10. 40,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 32,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AB High Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.