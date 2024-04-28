Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABIGet Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50,351 shares.

Abcourt Mines Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

