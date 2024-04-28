ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,423,800 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 5,115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,119.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $16.41 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

