Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

