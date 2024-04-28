Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 563.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKB stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

