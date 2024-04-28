Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys 2,459 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $37.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

