Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

