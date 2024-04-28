Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 689.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after buying an additional 652,640 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,890,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,414,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 128,807 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,407,000.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $993.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.71.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

