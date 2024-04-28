Absolute Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:EFG opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

