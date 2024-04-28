Absolute Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.6% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VGT stock opened at $503.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $374.52 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.62.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

