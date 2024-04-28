Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE YUM opened at $141.77 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $130.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

