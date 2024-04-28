Acala Token Price Down 4.9% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Acala Token has a market cap of $107.86 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.89 or 1.00011858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00105479 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11386813 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,667,366.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

