ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 12th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

