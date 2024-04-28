Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the March 31st total of 337,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.90. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Further Reading

