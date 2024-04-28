AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHCO opened at $9.96 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

