Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 30,370 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4,920.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DFIS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 123,928 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

