Addison Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. CWM LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.86. 1,602,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

