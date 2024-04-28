Addison Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in SAP by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SAP by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

