Addison Advisors LLC Buys 569 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,041. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

