Addison Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,418 shares of company stock valued at $96,300,959 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.33. 927,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,565. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

