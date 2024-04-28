Addison Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.87. 2,001,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,073. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

