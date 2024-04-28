Addison Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,189,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

