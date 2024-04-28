Addison Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies
In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock worth $17,208,404. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE TRV traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,936. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.
Travelers Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
