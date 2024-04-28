Addison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 271.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.