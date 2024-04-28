Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 421,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

