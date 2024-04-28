Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,350,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 210,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,758,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,518. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

