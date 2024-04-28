Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 204 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 94.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 266,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 460.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,356 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in A. O. Smith by 30.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 769,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 178,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in A. O. Smith by 63.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 454,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 176,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after acquiring an additional 133,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. 1,316,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

