Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 391 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,304,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

