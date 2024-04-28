Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMLF. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000.

SMLF traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $60.45. 52,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $976.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

