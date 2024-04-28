Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

AEZS stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 368.01%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

