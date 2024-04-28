AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 125.6% in April

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AGMH stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
