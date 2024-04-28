AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 125.6% in April

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGM Group Price Performance

Shares of AGMH stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.