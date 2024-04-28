AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 210.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,672 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for 2.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

