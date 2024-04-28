Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in April

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADBRF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Aldebaran Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Get Aldebaran Resources alerts:

About Aldebaran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldebaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldebaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.