Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Invests $242,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.14. The company had a trading volume of 647,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,202. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

