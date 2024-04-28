Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Qorvo makes up approximately 1.4% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 646.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Qorvo by 491.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 268.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 537,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 391,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,964,000 after acquiring an additional 316,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,745 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.75. 1,042,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,319. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.