Algorand Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.61 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $59.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00054446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00021557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,138,270,840 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

