Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

ALGN stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.02. 737,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,306. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

