Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 1,028,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,245. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.